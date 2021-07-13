Menu

Sports

Guelph Nighthawks score 1st win of the 2021 CEBL season

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted July 13, 2021 11:05 am

The Guelph Nighthawks picked up their first win of the 2021 CEBL season on Monday night in a 90-87 victory over the Ottawa BlackJacks.

Cat Barber dropped 24 points in the win as Guelph had five players score in double-digits.

Read more: Guelph Nighthawks welcoming fans back to Sleeman Centre

“We’ve been making a conscious effort to spread the ball. Everyone knows Cat can score and sometimes we defer and rely on him and become a little stagnant, but we knew we would come back to him down the stretch,” said head coach Charles Kissi.

“We had some possessions, though, where we just said we don’t shoot the ball until everyone touches it, nothing fancy but sometimes you just need people to get the ball, touch it and be part of it.”

Chad Brown finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds for Guelph, while Kimbal Mackenzie had 11 points.

The win moves the Nighthawks’ record to 1-4 on the season.

Read more: Guelph Nighthawks renew radio broadcasting partnership with 1460 CJOY

The team will travel to Fraser Valley next to take on the bandits on Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET. The game can be heard live on 1460 CJOY.

Fans will also be welcomed to the Abbotsford Centre for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guelph tagGuelph News tagCEBL tag#guelph nighthawks tagGuelph basketball tagOttawa BlackJacks tagCat Barber tag

