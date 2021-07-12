Mt. Brydges, Ontario’s Easton Cowan commits to London Knights

Send this page to someone via email

The trip from Mt. Brydges, Ont., to Budweiser Gardens takes about 24 minutes depending on 401 traffic and any congestion in downtown London, Ont.

It’s one that Easton Cowan made as a youngster to watch players like Mitch Marner play for the London Knights.

Now it’s a trip people will make to see Cowan in a Knights’ uniform.

London general manager Mark Hunter has announced that Cowan, who was selected in the 2nd round of the 2021 OHL Priority Selection, has signed a standard player agreement with the Knights.

“We are very pleased to sign Easton to the London Knights,” said Hunter. “We are happy that he chose the Ontario Hockey League over the NCAA. We are excited to bring in a player that is very competitive, has a great work ethic, hockey sense, and playmaking ability.”

The five-foot-nine-inch centre led the Elgin-Middlesex Chiefs U15 team in scoring in 2019-20 with 28 points in 32 games.

Cowan was with the Chiefs this past year as well but was limited to workouts and scrimmages. He admits that the one game that was played at Budweiser Gardens against the London Jr. Knights at without contact or even face-offs was almost more of a reunion for the players involved.

“It was great. We all know each other. We all have each other on social media. It was great playing against a rival but just great being able to play a game and get some exposure.”

Next stop for Cowan will be Knights training camp in late August or early September.

London now has four 2005-born players on their roster. Cowan, Mathieu Paris, Oliver Bond and Denver Barkey.

The Knights are set to open the regular season on October 8 at home to the Owen Sound Attack.

