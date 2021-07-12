‘The water is safe to drink’: Brossard lifts boil water advisory

Send this page to someone via email

A boil water advisory issued for the city of Brossard on Montreal’s south shore has been lifted.

“The tests have confirmed that the water is safe to drink. It is therefore no longer necessary to boil it before consuming it,” officials said in a news release on Monday.

The preventative advisory was issued on Friday, after water samples showed the presence of bacteria that can be harmful to a person’s health.

Despite giving the all clear, city officials recommend taking certain precautions including:

Letting cold water in taps or water fountains run for a few minutes;

Empty, wash and disinfect ice machines;

Purge outdoor taps;

For those with water treatment systems, take appropriate measures according to manufacturer’s instructions;

The city is also reminding residents they can register to receive emergency alerts via email or voicemail, on its website.

