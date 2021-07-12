3 impaired driving charges issued over weekend in Peterborough County: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough County OPP issued three impaired driving charges over the weekend.

In the Municipality of Trent Lakes around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, police say they responded to a single-vehicle crash on Bass Lake Road in which a vehicle had left the roadway and entered a ditch.

OPP say the uninjured driver left the vehicle and was found in a nearby residence. Investigators determined the individual was under the influence of alcohol.

Jestine Cardwell, 52, of Municipality of Trent Lakes, was arrested and charged with impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus), failure to remain at the scene of an accident and failure to report an accident.

Saturday, July 10

In Trent Lakes around 6:30 a.m., police say they responded to a vehicle in a ditch along Edwina Drive. The uninjured driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol.

Carl Clark, 24, of Uxbridge, Ont., was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol, blood alcohol concentration-80 plus), driving while under suspension, being a novice driver with a blood-alcohol concentration above zero, being a class G1 licence holder unaccompanied by a qualified driver and taking a motor vehicle without consent.

Friday, July 9

In North Kawartha Township, police say officers around 9:30 p.m. responded to a damaged vehicle stopped on Highway 28 following a collision with a deer.

The driver was uninjured but was found to be under the influence of alcohol, OPP said.

Wilfrid Angermann, 58, of North Kawartha Township, was arrested and charged with impaired driving (alcohol) and failure or refusal to comply with a demand.

In each incident, OPP say the accused was released and is scheduled to make a court appearance in Peterborough on Aug. 17.

