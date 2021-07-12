Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

3 impaired driving charges issued over weekend in Peterborough County: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 12, 2021 10:25 am
Peterborough County OPP issued three impaired driving charges over the weekend. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP issued three impaired driving charges over the weekend. The Canadian Press file

Peterborough County OPP issued three impaired driving charges over the weekend.

In the Municipality of Trent Lakes around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, police say they responded to a single-vehicle crash on Bass Lake Road in which a vehicle had left the roadway and entered a ditch.

OPP say the uninjured driver left the vehicle and was found in a nearby residence. Investigators determined the individual was under the influence of alcohol.

Read more: Bailieboro man charged with break-in, impaired driving in Peterborough; provided brother’s name, police say

Jestine Cardwell, 52, of Municipality of Trent Lakes, was arrested and charged with impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus), failure to remain at the scene of an accident and failure to report an accident.

Saturday, July 10

In Trent Lakes around 6:30 a.m., police say they responded to a vehicle in a ditch along Edwina Drive. The uninjured driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Carl Clark, 24, of Uxbridge, Ont., was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol, blood alcohol concentration-80 plus), driving while under suspension, being a novice driver with a blood-alcohol concentration above zero, being a class G1 licence holder unaccompanied by a qualified driver and taking a motor vehicle without consent.

 

Friday, July 9

In North Kawartha Township, police say officers around 9:30 p.m. responded to a damaged vehicle stopped on Highway 28 following a collision with a deer.

The driver was uninjured but was found to be under the influence of alcohol, OPP said.

Wilfrid Angermann, 58, of North Kawartha Township, was arrested and charged with impaired driving (alcohol) and failure or refusal to comply with a demand.

In each incident, OPP say the accused was released and is scheduled to make a court appearance in Peterborough on Aug. 17.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Motorcycle riders escort family of Airdrie father killed in suspected impaired driving crash' Motorcycle riders escort family of Airdrie father killed in suspected impaired driving crash
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired Driving tagDrunk Driving tagPeterborough County tagImpaired tagPeterborough County OPP tagHighway 28 tagTrent Lakes tagNorth Kawartha Township tagHwy 28 tagNorth Kawartha tagImpaired crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers