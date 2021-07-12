Menu

Crime

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP investigate suspicious death near Fenelon Falls

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 12, 2021 9:00 am
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are investigating a suspicious death near Fenelon Falls after a body was found on Sunday morning. View image in full screen
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are investigating a suspicious death near Fenelon Falls after a body was found on Sunday morning. OPP

OPP are investigating after a body was recovered in the area of Fenelon Falls in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Sunday morning.

According to OPP, officers were notified that a body had been discovered in the water near the village, which is located about 25 kilometres north of Lindsay.

No other details have been provided.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted to confirm the cause of death.

The name of the deceased is not being released at this time, as family members have not been notified, OPP said Monday morning.

“Police don’t believe there is a threat to the general public as this is not believed to be a random incident,” police stated. “More information will be provided as it becomes available.”

The investigation includes members of the OPP’s crime unit, forensic identification services (FIS) and the underwater search and recovery unit, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.

— More to come.

