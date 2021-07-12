Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Firefighter injured in early morning central Hamilton blaze

By Shiona Thompson 900 CHML
Posted July 12, 2021 8:28 am
Hamilton fire crews battled a house fire early Monday morning. View image in full screen
Hamilton fire crews battled a house fire early Monday morning. Lisa Polewski / 900 CHML

The Ontario fire marshal has been called in after Hamilton firefighters were called to a multiple-alarm fire in the central part of the lower city early Monday.

It started about 3:30 a.m. on Cannon Street East, near Cathcart Street, and when the fire department arrived at the residence, flames could be seen coming from the second floor and roof.

No one was found inside the building during a search and rescue operation.

The building appeared to be undergoing renovations and firefighters had to dodge a number of hazards inside, including holes in the floor.

One firefighter suffered a hand injury and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Read more: 6 injured, 2 critically, after 5-vehicle crash in Hamilton and impaired driving possible factor, OPP say

Damage is said to be extensive.

The cause of the blaze and the damage estimate have not been announced.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
House Fire tagHamilton news tagHamilton Fire tagStructure Fire tagHamilton Fire Department tagOntario Fire Marshall tagCannon Street East tag

