Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Global community should not negotiate with new Iranian regime, Harper says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 10, 2021 6:02 pm
Click to play video: 'Diplomats say progress being made amid nuclear talks with Iran' Diplomats say progress being made amid nuclear talks with Iran
WATCH: Diplomats say progress being made amid nuclear talks with Iran – Jun 20, 2021

Former prime minister Stephen Harper is urging the international community not to give Iran’s incoming president a seat at the global negotiating table.

Harper spoke at a virtual sitting of the Free Iran World Summit on Saturday, telling attendees that hard-liner Ebrahim Raisi’s rise to power is further evidence of the “folly of trying to appease” the Iranian regime.

Read more: Iran’s new president-elect takes hard line, refuses to meet with Biden

Harper cast shame on any government that would attempt to negotiate with Raisi’s incoming administration, which is set to formally take power next month.

He describes the election that saw Raisi named president-elect as a sham and says it exposes the fiction that a moderate faction exists within the Iranian government.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Iran’s foreign minister comments on Raisi as new elected president' Iran’s foreign minister comments on Raisi as new elected president
Iran’s foreign minister comments on Raisi as new elected president – Jun 19, 2021

He says efforts to salvage the since-tarnished 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran have only emboldened extremist forces.

Raisi offered a blunt preview of how Iran might engage with the wider world last month when he rejected the possibility of meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden, quashing hopes of expanding on the nuclear deal if negotiators are able to salvage the old one.

— with files from the Associated Press

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Iran tagStephen Harper tagHarper tagIran president tagEbrahim Raisi tagIran new president tagRaisi government tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers