Elsa brings heavy rain, power outages to Maritimes

Drenching rain and blustery winds from post tropical storm Elsa belted the Maritimes overnight resulting in widespread power outages in some areas.

Nova Scotia Power is dealing with outages affecting nearly 18,000 customers across the province.

The utility’s outage map indicates the heaviest blackout concentration is in the center of the province, with about 5,000 customers in the Halifax area waiting for the power to be restored.

Much smaller outages are reported in the Charlottetown area of Prince Edward Island as well as the Moncton and Fredericton areas in New Brunswick.

Environment Canada had forecast 50 to 100 millimetres of rain overnight and into Saturday in central and southern New Brunswick.

Western P-E-I was also expecting a pretty good soaking.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2021.