Manitoba police watchdog investigating alleged sexual assault by on-duty RCMP officer

Manitoba’s police watchdog says it is investigating an alleged sexual assault by an on-duty RCMP officer.
The Independent Investigation Unit says the assault is alleged to have occurred in northern Manitoba on June 27.
No further information is being released due to what the agency describes as the “sensitive nature” of the allegation.
But it says the unit’s civilian director has determined it is in the public interest to conduct an investigation.
