Bailieboro man charged with break-in, impaired driving in Peterborough; provided brother’s name: police

A Bailieboro, Ont. man is facing a number of charges after police say he provided them with a false name during an arrest in late June.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 7 a.m. Thursday, officers were called to a break and enter at a Lansdowne Street East business. The investigation led to the arrest of two people who were each charged with mischief.

Police say the investigation determined one of the accused was also wanted in connection with an incident at a Chemong Road gas station on June 26.

On that day, officers responded to a suspected impaired driver. The individual was charged with drug-impaired driving at the time.

However, police say they later discovered the 41-year-old driver Michael Byers had provided a false name to investigators, identifying himself as his brother, Steven.

“Police would like to say that Steven Byers is considered a victim of identity fraud and was not involved in the activity of his brother,” police stated Friday.

Michael Byers was additionally charged with personation with intent to avoid arrest, prosecution or obstruct justice, failure to comply with a release order and driving a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 20.