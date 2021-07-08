Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

3 arrested after cocaine, loaded firearm found during traffic stop in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 8, 2021 1:21 pm
Peterborough Police Service View image in full screen
Peterborough police seized cocaine and weapons following a traffic stop early Thursday morning. Global News Peterborough file

Three people are facing drug and weapons charges after a traffic stop in Peterborough early Thursday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, just after midnight, officers stopped a vehicle in the area of Parkhill Road and Water Street North. Police say an officer saw what appeared to be drug paraphernalia in the vehicle and called in K9 Isaac to conduct a search.

Read more: Wanted Peterborough woman charged with drug trafficking after found with fentanyl: police

Police say the canine uncovered a quantity of cocaine while officers also located a loaded firearm, ammunition, a crossbow, brass knuckles, and a folding knife in the vehicle.

Richard Cobourn, 34, of Cavan-Monaghan Township, and Holly Crossman, 29, and Katelynn McRae, 22, both of Peterborough, were each charged with:

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
  • possession of a Schedule I substance — cocaine
  • unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammo
  • possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • carrying a concealed weapon
  • careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
  • occupying of a motor vehicle knowing there was firearm on board
  • tampering with a serial number of a firearm

Cobourn was additionally charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order, possession of proceeds obtained by crime under $5,000, and three counts of failure to comply with a release order.

All three were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, police said.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough County OPP investigate reported firearm incident near Ennismore' Peterborough County OPP investigate reported firearm incident near Ennismore
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Cocaine tagPeterborough Police Service tagDrug Bust tagOpioid tagFirearms tagPeterborough crime tagFirearm tagDrugs and Weapons tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers