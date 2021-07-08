3 arrested after cocaine, loaded firearm found during traffic stop in Peterborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

Three people are facing drug and weapons charges after a traffic stop in Peterborough early Thursday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, just after midnight, officers stopped a vehicle in the area of Parkhill Road and Water Street North. Police say an officer saw what appeared to be drug paraphernalia in the vehicle and called in K9 Isaac to conduct a search.

Police say the canine uncovered a quantity of cocaine while officers also located a loaded firearm, ammunition, a crossbow, brass knuckles, and a folding knife in the vehicle.

Richard Cobourn, 34, of Cavan-Monaghan Township, and Holly Crossman, 29, and Katelynn McRae, 22, both of Peterborough, were each charged with:

Story continues below advertisement

possession of a Schedule I substance — cocaine

unauthorized possession of a firearm

possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammo

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

carrying a concealed weapon

careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

occupying of a motor vehicle knowing there was firearm on board

tampering with a serial number of a firearm

Cobourn was additionally charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order, possession of proceeds obtained by crime under $5,000, and three counts of failure to comply with a release order.

All three were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, police said.