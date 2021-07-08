Man charged with impaired driving after found in stolen vehicle on Hwy 7 east of Peterborough: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A man faces impaired driving and theft-related charges following an incident in the parking lot of a business just east of the city on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 12:15 p.m., officers responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of a business on Hwy. 7 in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township.

Police say the complainant reported that the driver was unresponsive in a vehicle without a licence plate.

Officers located the driver and determined the man was under the influence of illicit drugs. Police also determined the vehicle had been reported stolen from a business at nearby Burnham Line.

Zachariah Michel, 32, of Trent Hills, Ont., was arrested and charged with impaired driving (alcohol and drugs), possession of a Schedule 1 substance (methamphetamine), possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 18.