Crime

Man charged with impaired driving after found in stolen vehicle on Hwy 7 east of Peterborough: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 8, 2021 9:16 am
OPP say a man was found to be impaired by drugs in a reported stolen vehicle. View image in full screen
OPP say a man was found to be impaired by drugs in a reported stolen vehicle. OPP

A man faces impaired driving and theft-related charges following an incident in the parking lot of a business just east of the city on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 12:15 p.m., officers responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of a business on Hwy. 7 in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township.

Police say the complainant reported that the driver was unresponsive in a vehicle without a licence plate.

Read more: Peterborough woman charged with impaired driving following crash in parking lot: police

Officers located the driver and determined the man was under the influence of illicit drugs. Police also determined the vehicle had been reported stolen from a business at nearby Burnham Line.

Zachariah Michel, 32, of Trent Hills, Ont., was arrested and charged with impaired driving (alcohol and drugs), possession of a Schedule 1 substance (methamphetamine), possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 18.

Click to play video: 'Man charged with drug-impaired driving after crashing stolen SUV from Peterborough: OPP' Man charged with drug-impaired driving after crashing stolen SUV from Peterborough: OPP
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
