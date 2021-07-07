Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Former Montrealer among deceased in Florida condo collapse; 3 Canadians missing

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 7, 2021 8:16 pm
Cranes mark the skyline at the spot where a controlled demolition of the partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo took place on July 5, 2021 in Surfside, Florida. The decision by officials to bring the rest of the building down was brought on by the approach of Tropical Storm Elsa and fears that the structure might come down in an uncontrolled fashion. Over one hundred people are missing as the search-and-rescue effort continues. View image in full screen
Cranes mark the skyline at the spot where a controlled demolition of the partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo took place on July 5, 2021 in Surfside, Florida. The decision by officials to bring the rest of the building down was brought on by the approach of Tropical Storm Elsa and fears that the structure might come down in an uncontrolled fashion. Over one hundred people are missing as the search-and-rescue effort continues. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

The first Canadian victim identified in the collapse of a South Florida condominium is a former Montrealer.

Ingrid “Itty” Ainsworth, 66, died in the collapse in late June along with her husband Tzvi, 68.

Their identities were made public earlier this week by Miami-Dade police after their bodies were recovered on Monday, 11 days after the building collapsed.

Hundreds showed up to pay their respects at Chabad-Lubovitch World Headquarters in Brooklyn on Tuesday before they were laid to rest.

Read more: Canadian victim’s remains recovered in Florida condo collapse: Global Affairs

Itty Ainsworth, nee Fellig, was from Montreal and Tzvi, from Australia.

The Chabad press office said in a statement the couple briefly lived in Canada after their marriage.

Story continues below advertisement

“The Fellig family is one of the influential Chabad families in Montreal,” the press office wrote. “After their marriage, Itty (her Jewish name and how she was universally known) and Tzvi lived in Montreal, before decamping for Australia.”

The Associated Press reported the couple lived in Australia for nearly two decades before returning to South Florida to be near their children. In recent years, her family largely relocated to Florida, but there was still extended family in Montreal.

The couple, who had seven children, was celebrating the birth of two grandchildren. Their son in South Africa recently had a baby and their son in Florida had a baby just days ago, their niece Chana Harrel told The Associated Press on Saturday.

A daughter lived just blocks away, she said.

Trending Stories

“Every person she encountered, ever in her life, became her friend. Everyone was treated as equals,” Chana Wasserman wrote in a Mother’s Day blog post to her mother, Itty, last year. “The guy at the laundromat, the guy working at the fruit market.”

Click to play video: 'Florida governor says 2nd building deemed ‘structurally unsound’ will be demolished' Florida governor says 2nd building deemed ‘structurally unsound’ will be demolished
Florida governor says 2nd building deemed ‘structurally unsound’ will be demolished

Ingrid struggled with chronic pain but didn’t let that darken her mood. She tried to focus on the positive, a sunny day, a long car ride that would seem tedious to many she reframed as a chance to talk and catch up, her daughter wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

“I know I will never be able to match my mother’s pure enthusiasm for life but it’s inspiring to watch,” Wasserman wrote.

Itty’s mother, a Holocaust survivor living in Miami Beach, is battling cancer and doesn’t know about the tragedy.

“They didn’t tell her. She’s not well,” Harrel said. “It’s absolutely horrific.”

Read more: ‘Bring closure’: Searchers in Florida condo collapse switch from rescue to recovery

On Wednesday, emergency workers gave up any hope of finding survivors in the rubble, shifting their efforts to recovering remains after authorities concluded that there was “no chance of life.”

No one has been pulled out alive since the first hours after the 12-story Champlain Towers South building fell on June 24.

Global Affairs Canada has said three different Canadian families have been affected by the tragedy and three Canadians remain unaccounted for.

A spokesman said Tuesday that Canadian consular officials based in Miami are providing direct support to the family of the deceased and to the families of those who are still missing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2021.

with files from The Associated Press and Sidhartha Banerjee in Montreal

Advertisement
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Florida tagFlorida Condo Collapse tagMiami Condo collapse tagSurfside Florida tagMiami condo tagSurfside Condo Update tagSurfside Condo Victims tagIngrid Ainsworth tagItty Ainsworth tagTzvi Ainsworth tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers