Canada

Sicamous woman, 42, drowns in Mara Lake: police

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 6, 2021 7:24 pm
Sicamous RCMP say the woman was swimming with a friend on Monday night at Swansea Point when she went under water and did not resurface. View image in full screen
Sicamous RCMP say the woman was swimming with a friend on Monday night at Swansea Point when she went under water and did not resurface. Bayne Stanley / The Canadian Press

A Sicamous, B.C., woman drowned in Mara Lake on Monday night.

Police say the drowning happened around 10 p.m., and that the 42-year-old woman had been swimming with a friend at Swansea Point when she went underwater and did not resurface.

Police say the friend located the woman and brought her to shore. Members from B.C. Ambulance and Eagle Valley Search and Rescue attended and CPR was performed but without success.

Trending Stories

Sicamous RCMP do not believe the death to be suspicious but said the B.C. Coroner Service is conducting an investigation.

Click to play video: 'Water safety concerns emerge in Quebec over increase in drownings' Water safety concerns emerge in Quebec over increase in drownings
Water safety concerns emerge in Quebec over increase in drownings
