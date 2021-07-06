Sicamous woman, 42, drowns in Mara Lake: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Sicamous, B.C., woman drowned in Mara Lake on Monday night.

Police say the drowning happened around 10 p.m., and that the 42-year-old woman had been swimming with a friend at Swansea Point when she went underwater and did not resurface.

Police say the friend located the woman and brought her to shore. Members from B.C. Ambulance and Eagle Valley Search and Rescue attended and CPR was performed but without success.

Sicamous RCMP do not believe the death to be suspicious but said the B.C. Coroner Service is conducting an investigation.

