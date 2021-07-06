Quinte West OPP ramping up patrols in downtown Trenton

Send this page to someone via email

For the month of July, Quinte West OPP will be focusing more patrol officers in the downtown core of Trenton, Ont.

This is due to an uptick in mischiefs occurring in the area, according to Const. Devin Leeworthy.

Leeworthy said focused patrols are not uncommon, and are often done for traffic-related instances.

On top of beefing up protection in the area, focused patrols also help officers collect data, which Leeworthy says can then be analyzed to help further narrow down patrols in the future.

“The intent is to maximize the deployment of resources to ensure the right resources are focused at the right places and times where the need for police services is the greatest, with the intent on reducing crime and increasing efficiencies,” he said.

Anyone having been in Trenton and noticed more police officers in the area should not be alarmed, OPP say.

Leeworthy says they also hope the increased presence of officers in Trenton will encourage people to reach out to law enforcement if they see anything amiss.

“We want citizens and business owners alike to feel comfortable in contacting the police, no matter how minor they believe the crime or incident is, so that we can continue to focus the right resources in our communities,” he said.

Anyone can contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 911 for emergencies. For minor occurrences such as theft, mischief to property, lost property and driving complaints visit opp.ca/reporting to file a report online.