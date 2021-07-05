Calgary detectives release photos of suspect, witness vehicle in James Short Park homicide

On Monday, Calgary police released CCTV photos of the suspect and a witness vehicle in the stabbing death of a man in James Short Park on June 30.

The victim confronted a man who was fighting with a woman, police previously said. The suspect threatened the victim with a knife and stabbed him. The victim was taken to hospital and died on Saturday, July 3, according to police.

Read more: Calgary police investigating death of man who intervened in fight as a homicide

Police said Monday the suspect is between 20 and 25 and five feet 10 inches to six feet tall with a slim to medium build. His long, dark hair was in braids. The man was wearing a grey T-shirt, red shorts, a baseball hat and tall dark socks with black and white Nike running shoes. He carried two dark bags crisscrossed over his shoulders.

Calgary police released this photo of a witness vehicle in the homicide. Calgary Police Service

Police also released photos of a vehicle, believing the driver may have witnessed the homicide.

A red or burgundy SUV was stopped in the eastbound curb lane of 5 Avenue at the intersection with Centre Street S.W., on June 30 at 7:14 p.m., police said.

“We have information that the victim tripped and fell onto the back end of the SUV during the altercation with the suspect, and we need to speak with the driver,” police said.

View image in full screen On Sunday, July 4, 2021, Calgary police released pictures of the victim taken by officers’ body-worn cameras in the hope that his clothing will be recognized by any potential witnesses. Police obscured his face in the photos because he cannot be publicly identified until after the autopsy. Calgary Police Service

Detectives also want to talk to anyone who was in James Short Park shortly before 7 p.m. so they can corroborate the victim’s account of a fight between a man and a woman before the stabbing.

“This is one of those cases in which information from the public will be crucial to helping us find answers to what occurred last Wednesday,” said Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta.

"Our team is working hard to get to the bottom of what happened and to find the person responsible for this attack," said Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta.

The autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.