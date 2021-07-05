Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

New high-frequency rail corridor between Que., Ont. to be announced: Transport minister

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 5, 2021 5:32 pm
Click to play video: 'Via Rail banks survival on high frequency rail project' Via Rail banks survival on high frequency rail project
WATCH: Via Rail banks survival on high frequency rail project – Mar 11, 2020

The federal government is set to announce a new high-frequency rail corridor to improve the connection between some of Ontario and Quebec’s major cities.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra spoke about the upcoming announcement in a video posted to social media Monday, where he joined passengers on a Via Rail train to Quebec City.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Federal budget earmarks money for next steps in high-frequency rail project through Peterborough

Alghabra said the government will be launching the procurement process to build a dedicated line connecting Quebec City to Montreal, Ottawa and Toronto.

Trending Stories

“It will increase speed up to 200 kilometres an hour and it will increase frequency for passengers like yourselves and transform the connection between these cities,” he said in the video.

Alghabra is expected to make a further announcement Tuesday in Trois-Rivieres, Que.

Former transport minister Marc Garneau previously announced a commitment of more than $71 million on the part of the government in 2019 for the new rail.

Read more: Does Via Rail’s survival depend on a new route through Ontario and Quebec?

Via Rail has said the project aims to separate passenger and freight rail operations and create more capacity for people and goods.

The project also proposes new high-frequency rail stations along the corridor and plans to reduce trip times by 25 per cent.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Transport Canada tagVIA Rail tagTrains tagHigh-speed rail tagOmar Alghabra taghigh-frequency rail corridor tagontario quebec rail corridor tagtrains canada tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers