Canadian travellers hit the skies with a little more ease as restrictions loosen

Canadian travellers are hitting the skies with a little more ease.

After nearly 16 months of rigid travel restrictions, the Canadian government has loosened the rules surrounding border crossing.

Effective Monday, fully vaccinated Canadians and permanent residents — those who have had a full course of a COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in Canada — are now able to skip the 14-day quarantine.

Eligible air travellers will also be exempt from the requirement that they spend their first three days in Canada in a government-approved hotel.

The news is welcomed by travellers, Leanne Scott says restrictions forced her to not see her family for more than a year.

“It been since Christmas 2019, so its been a year and a half we haven’t seen our grandparents, our parents, our nieces — It’s a big family reunion,” Scott said.

With the majority of Canadian population still not having received their second dose, international travel remains slow.

So too is the travel industry still reeling from a 16 month grounding.

“Most travel agencies are down somewhere in the 90 per cent, ” said Leo Faustini vice president Voyage Tempus.

Faustini says the market has seen an “increase” but nothing dramatic.

“The fish are nibbling, but they aren’t biting,” Faustini said.

He says its because travellers are still worried about going abroad.

He says people remain hesitant and PRC tests required by Canada before and after your return can be costly. Especially for large families.

“There is little increase, a lot of requests. There are definitely more bookings than there was a month ago, but I think its going to come but its not there yet,” he said.

Travellers must use the ArriveCAN app or web portal prior to departure to log their vaccination details, as well as the results of a negative COVID-19 test that’s less than three days old.

Anyone who arrived before Monday will still be required to spend a full two weeks in quarantine upon arrival, the agency says.

The ArriveCAN portal can be accessed either via the Apple or Android app or online via the federal government’s website at canada.ca. Travellers are required to use the latest version of the app, which will be updated when the regulations change.

The mutual travel restrictions between Canada and the United States — which prohibit all discretionary travel between the two countries while continuing to allow the movement of trade, essential workers and international students — are due to expire July 21.

With Files from The Canadian Press