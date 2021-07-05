New CT scanner now operational at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay, Ont.

Officials at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay say nearly a month after its delivery, its new computerized tomography scanner is now operational.

The CT scanner arrived to the hospital on June 7 and staff were trained on the new diagnostic imaging technology. The hospital says the new equipment will provide images with a lower dose of radiation than previous equipment. The hospital conducts roughly 12,000 exams annually using a CT scanner. The former CT scanner completed more than 120,000 scans over 10 years before its removal on May 18.

A mobile CT scanner was in use since May 4 operating on the Kent St. side of the hospital while the transition to the new CT scanner was underway.

“Ross Memorial Hospital is the proud home of many skilled physicians and staff — but even the most skilled healthcare practitioners need access to the best equipment,” said Kelly Isfan, hospital president and CEO. “This new CT Scanner for our community provides just that — the best tool available for exceptional diagnostic imaging capabilities. Our staff and physicians will use it every single day to meet the needs of our community by diagnosing disease and injury, as well as guiding surgeries and cancer treatments.”

Dr. Mario Voros, chief of radiology, says medical imaging is one of the “pillars of modern-day medicine.”

“And in turn, our CT Scanner is the cornerstone of the medical imaging department. Imaging with CT scans is so precise, so accurate, and so reliable. This is now the standard of care, everywhere.”

The hospital notes the cost of the new CT scanner is not covered by government funding. Donations are being accepted through the Ross Memorial Hospital Foundation which has committed to raising funds to cover the $1.5 million cost of the new CT scanner and required renovations to the CT department.

