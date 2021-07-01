Menu

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for North Okanagan, Shuswap

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 1, 2021 4:23 pm
Weather conditions in Vernon on Canada Day, 2021. View image in full screen
Weather conditions in Vernon on Canada Day, 2021. Global News

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the North Okanagan and Shuswap and other parts of B.C.

According to the national weather agency, “conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.”

Thursday’s alert also includes the North Thompson, North Columbia, Yellowhead, Kinbasket and Peace River regions.

Read more: ‘The core of the village has been devastated’: Lytton, B.C. wildfire leaves trail of destruction

Wednesday’s alert stretched from the Central and North Okanagan to Merritt, Kamloops, 100 Mile House and the South Chilcotin.

In addition to Thursday’s thunderstorm watch, smoky skies bulletins resulting from wildfire smoke are in effect for the Fraser Canyon, North and South Thompson, Williston, Fort Nelson and the Peace River region.

Regarding Thursday’s weather forecast for the North Okanagan and Shuswap, Environment Canada is calling for a high of 37 to 38 C plus a 40 per cent chance of showers with a risk of thundershowers.

Stunning new numbers from B.C. coroner on heat-related deaths

Temperatures are expected to drop to 19 C overnight, though the 40 per cent chance of showers and risk of thunderstorms will persist.

Read more: B.C. wildfire map 2021: Location and size of the fires burning around the province

Friday’s forecast features a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers, along with a high of 32 to 33 and an overnight low of 15 to 17.

Should B.C. start preparing for more deadly heat events?
