Health

Ontario ombudsman’s report highlights lack of oversight of public health units

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 29, 2021 11:32 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Getting ahead of the Delta variant in Toronto' COVID-19: Getting ahead of the Delta variant in Toronto
WATCH ABOVE: Toronto is adding hundreds of thousands of vaccination appointments over the next three weeks. The move is necessary to keep up with reopening plans, but to also avoid the pitfalls other countries are facing with the Delta variant. Matthew Bingley reports.

Ontario’s ombudsman says public health units lack independent oversight and the government should address the gap as soon as possible.

Paul Dube released his annual report today, outlining trends and investigations his office handled between April 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021.

Dube says the pandemic made public services more challenging to access and oversight bodies helped his office resolve many of those issues.

Read more: Ontario ombudsman calls for overhaul of ‘wholly inadequate’ paramedic services oversight system

The ombudsman says his office received 87 complaints about public health units on a range of issues including COVID-19 testing, contact tracing, amenity closures and vaccinations.

But Dube says those agencies have no independent oversight, either from his office or the patient ombudsman, and those complaints could not be directed anywhere.

Story continues below advertisement

He also highlighted a lack of progress on implementing legislation that would give the ombudsman jurisdiction over all police oversight bodies.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
