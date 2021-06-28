Menu

News

Churchill. Man., cancels Canada Day events in light of discovery of unmarked graves

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 28, 2021 9:09 pm
Churchill. Man., cancels Canada Day events in light of discovery of unmarked graves - image View image in full screen
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

A town in northern Manitoba is cancelling Canada Day events in light of the discovery of unmarked graves at residential school sites in other provinces.

Churchill, on the shore of Hudson Bay more than 100 kilometres north of Winnipeg, says the decision was made after talks with residential school survivors and the Indigenous community.

The town says in a news release that it is encouraging people to use the day to learn about the true history of Canada and to work on advancing reconciliation.

READ MORE: Growing calls to cancel Canada Day amid residential schools discovery

Community members are being asked to participate in a walk to honour the children believed to be buried at former residential school grounds.

The Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan announced last week that ground-penetrating radar located potentially 751 unmarked graves at the former Marieval Indian Residential School site.

The same technology detected what are believed to be the remains of 215 children at a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Kelowna tagIndigenous tagCanada Day tagResidential Schools tagChurchill tagunmarked graves tagcancelled tagCowessess tag

