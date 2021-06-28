Churchill. Man., cancels Canada Day events in light of discovery of unmarked graves

Send this page to someone via email

A town in northern Manitoba is cancelling Canada Day events in light of the discovery of unmarked graves at residential school sites in other provinces.

Churchill, on the shore of Hudson Bay more than 100 kilometres north of Winnipeg, says the decision was made after talks with residential school survivors and the Indigenous community.

Community Update — Mayor and Council's Statement re: July 1st pic.twitter.com/94By6TOszb — Town of Churchill (@TownofChurchill) June 28, 2021

The town says in a news release that it is encouraging people to use the day to learn about the true history of Canada and to work on advancing reconciliation.

Community members are being asked to participate in a walk to honour the children believed to be buried at former residential school grounds.

The Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan announced last week that ground-penetrating radar located potentially 751 unmarked graves at the former Marieval Indian Residential School site.

The same technology detected what are believed to be the remains of 215 children at a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.