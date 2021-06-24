Kingston Fire and Rescue contains chemical spill in city’s north end

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston Fire and Rescue crews were called to the scene of the chemical spill in the city’s north end Thursday morning.

The spill was reported at KTown Delivery just before 5 a.m.

Platoon chief Mike Kylie says the initial call was for a chemical leaking from one of the trailers parked at the business.

The chemical in question is corrosive and flammable, but Kylie said they have contained the spill and there is no environmental impact at this time.

The trailer that spilled contained a mix of products. One of the pallets on the trailer was somehow damaged which resulted in the spill, he said.

Kylie advised that crews are now trying to contain the spill as they wait for contractors who will help with the cleanup.

No injuries reported, Kylie says.