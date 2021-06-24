Menu

Canada

Kingston Fire and Rescue contains chemical spill in city’s north end

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted June 24, 2021 11:08 am
Kingston Fire and Rescue says it has contained a chemical leak at a north end delivery business. View image in full screen
Kingston Fire and Rescue says it has contained a chemical leak at a north end delivery business. Paul Soucy / Global News

Kingston Fire and Rescue crews were called to the scene of the chemical spill in the city’s north end Thursday morning.

The spill was reported at KTown Delivery just before 5 a.m.

Platoon chief Mike Kylie says the initial call was for a chemical leaking from one of the trailers parked at the business.

Read more: ‘Hazmat’ scare turns out to be pool chlorine spill

The chemical in question is corrosive and flammable, but Kylie said they have contained the spill and there is no environmental impact at this time.

The trailer that spilled contained a mix of products. One of the pallets on the trailer was somehow damaged which resulted in the spill, he said.

Kylie advised that crews are now trying to contain the spill as they wait for contractors who will help with the cleanup.

No injuries reported, Kylie says.

