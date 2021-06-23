‘Cocktail’ of Habs game, Fête nationale festivities means more Montreal police in streets, parks

Montrealers can expect to see a heavier police presence as a mix of provincial holiday celebrations and Habs fever festivities gets underway Thursday.

Quebec’s Fête nationale coincides with the Montreal Canadiens heading home for Game 6 against the Vegas Golden Knights — all in a city that is gradually reopening after being cooped up due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture explained that there will be officers monitoring parks in different neighbourhoods and the downtown area.

“It’s going to be beautiful outside, lots of people will on vacation,” he said. “Tomorrow is a holiday so there won’t be anyone at work and terrasses will be open.”

“So it’s a cocktail that lets us think there will be lots of people in downtown Montreal and that’s why we will have more police officers in the field.”

The Habs have the chance to eliminate the Golden Knights at the Bell Centre, meaning the team could be heading to the Stanley Cup final.

The exciting playoff run has brought crowds to the downtown core in recent weeks — and as local bars and restaurants are able to welcome patrons again, there have been large celebrations in Montreal.

As a result, Couture said there will be more police officers outside the Bell Centre starting in the afternoon, throughout the game and afterwards.

The goal is to ensure fans stay safe if they spill onto the streets and to enforce COVID-19 public health measures, if necessary, he added.

“If the Habs win, people are going to be happy about that,” he said. “And they can decide to go on the streets and we will have to close the streets just to protect the people.”

Couture could not provide an exact number of police officers who will be on patrol, but said the plan is to adapt to the crowd. If celebrations take off, roads may be blocked off to traffic as a precaution.