Ottawa RedBlacks receiver Brad Sinopoli announces retirement after 9-year CFL career

Peterborough native Brad Sinopoli says that after nine seasons in the Canadian Football League, the timing is right to step away from professional football. Yet he adds he will remain a key part of the Ottawa sports scene.

The Ottawa RedBlacks announced his retirement on Wednesday, noting the 33-year-old will shift to a new role as a community ambassador with Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group.

“It’s been an incredible ride but after a lot of thought and listening to my body, I have made the difficult decision to retire from football,” Sinopoli said in a statement.

“It wasn’t an easy decision to bid farewell to such a big part of my life, but the time away from the game this past year, time spent with my family, has made me realize that now is the right time to say farewell.”

Story continues below advertisement

Sinopoli began his CFL career as a quarterback with the Calgary Stampeders in 2011 before being converted to a wide receiver two seasons later. He was part of the Stampeders’ Grey Cup championship in 2014.

He then joined RedBlacks as a free agent in 2015 where he went on to win a Grey Cup in 2016, ending the 40-year championship drought for the city.

Sinopoli was twice crowned the league’s Most Outstanding Canadian (2015 and 2018), both times with Ottawa. He was also a CFL All-Star in 2018 and East All-Star in 2015, 2017 and 2018.

He finishes his CFL career with 5,741 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns in 139 games.

Story continues below advertisement

Prior to his pro career, he won the 2010 Hec Crighton Trophy as the Most Outstanding Canadian in U Sports (formerly Canadian Interuniversity Sport) while with the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees. Prior to joining the Gee-Gees, he was a standout quarterback with the Crestwood Secondary School Mustangs in Peterborough.

Nicknamed one of “the buds,” Sinopoli retires having endeared himself to teammates, coaches, staff and fans alike, the RedBlacks stated.

“Brad epitomized what it is to be a RedBlack — always smiling, he was a humble, dedicated professional who let his play do the talking,” said team GM Marcel Desjardins. “We’ll miss his ability on the field as well as his contributions in the locker room and in the community.”

Full statement from Sinopoli:

“Well, RNation, my time on the field has come to an end. It’s been an incredible ride but after a lot of thought and listening to my body, I have made the difficult decision to retire from football. It wasn’t an easy decision to bid farewell to such a big part of my life, but the time away from the game this past year, time spent with my family, has made me realize that now is the right time to say farewell.

“So many people were involved in helping get to this point of career, the point of being able to retire as a healthy, proud and grateful CFLer. I’d love to be able to thank you all — and I will — but there are many of you and it’s going to take a little time.

Story continues below advertisement

“I will be forever thankful for the opportunity the Calgary Stampeders gave me at both quarterback and receiver and beyond grateful to the Ottawa RedBlack for giving me a chance to turn into the player I never thought I would. The RedBlacks organization, the coaches, fans and players have left me with lifelong memories that I will cherish forever.

“I love the City of Ottawa and I’ll always be a RedBlack.

“Thank you, RNation”

4:13 Brad Sinopoli named CFL’s Most Outstanding Canadian Brad Sinopoli named CFL’s Most Outstanding Canadian – Nov 23, 2018