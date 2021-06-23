Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Mayor Tory to review forced eviction of Trinity Bellwoods Park homeless encampments

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 23, 2021 12:01 pm
Click to play video: 'John Tory defends involvement of Toronto police in clearing Trinity Bellwoods homeless encampment' John Tory defends involvement of Toronto police in clearing Trinity Bellwoods homeless encampment
WATCH ABOVE: Toronto Mayor John Tory on Wednesday defended the decision to call in the police to clear a homeless encampment at Trinity Bellwoods park a day earlier, saying that while he couldn’t speak to specific actions of the police, their presence was necessary “to protect the safety” of city employees, those living at the encampment and protesters.

TORONTO – The mayor of Toronto says there will be a review after police used force to remove a homeless encampment from a downtown park.

The police operation at Trinity Bellwoods Park on Tuesday involved dozens of police officers, municipal workers and private security guards.

Read more: Toronto police, bylaw officers moving to clear Trinity Bellwoods Park homeless encampment

John Tory says the large police presence and private security was necessary to keep city workers safe as they tried to persuade about 20 people to leave the park and move to a shelter.

He says that it’s necessary to remove the encampments from Toronto’s parks but that the incident will be reviewed by him and the police services board.

The city says no one was injured during the confrontation.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Toronto police attempt to remove encampment site in Trinity Bellwood’s Park' Toronto police attempt to remove encampment site in Trinity Bellwood’s Park

Toronto says police were enforcing trespass notices the city had issued to residents of the encampment at Trinity Bellwoods Park on June 12.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Toronto Police tagJohn Tory tagMayor Tory tagToronto homeless tagToronto homelessness tagTrinity Bellwoods Park tagHomeless Encampments tagTrinity Bellwoods Park Homeless Encampment tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers