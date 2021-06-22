2 Ottawa men arrested in Brockville as part of drug trafficking investigation: police

Send this page to someone via email

Brockville police say they arrested two men from Ottawa in a joint drug trafficking investigation with OPP.

On Monday, emergency response team members of the Brockville Police Service stopped two men in a vehicle on Broad Street.

Police arrested 29-year-old Tanner West and 31-year-old Nicholas Adams.

Following the arrests, police searched an apartment on King Street. Inside, police say they found substantial quantities of cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, fentanyl and cash, along with a butterfly knife.

Together, the Ottawa men face 20 charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a weapon and possession of the proceeds of crime.

The arrests are the result of a joint forces operation between Brockville police and OPP.