Crime

2 Ottawa men arrested in Brockville as part of drug trafficking investigation: police

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted June 22, 2021 2:58 pm
Police say they found cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, fentanyl, cash and a butterfly knife in a Brockville apartment following the arrests of two Ottawa men. View image in full screen
Police say they found cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, fentanyl, cash and a butterfly knife in a Brockville apartment following the arrests of two Ottawa men. Brockville Police Service

Brockville police say they arrested two men from Ottawa in a joint drug trafficking investigation with OPP.

On Monday, emergency response team members of the Brockville Police Service stopped two men in a vehicle on Broad Street.

Police arrested 29-year-old Tanner West and 31-year-old Nicholas Adams.

Following the arrests, police searched an apartment on King Street. Inside, police say they found substantial quantities of cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, fentanyl and cash, along with a butterfly knife.

Together, the Ottawa men face 20 charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a weapon and possession of the proceeds of crime.

The arrests are the result of a joint forces operation between Brockville police and OPP.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
