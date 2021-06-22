Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Cannabis

10 per cent of Ontario youth admit to having smoked cannabis before driving: study

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 22, 2021 2:04 pm
A University of Ottawa study released this week shows that one in 10 Ontario youth surveyed said they drove within an hour of consuming cannabis. View image in full screen
A University of Ottawa study released this week shows that one in 10 Ontario youth surveyed said they drove within an hour of consuming cannabis. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward

A new University of Ottawa study indicates 10 per cent of young people in Ontario say they have driven a car within an hour of consuming cannabis.

Study author Nathan Cantor, with the university’s school of epidemiology and public health, says young respondents with a probable dependence on cannabis were 12 times more likely to have driven after consuming cannabis.

The sample for the study was taken from the responses of 1,160 high school students with valid driver’s licences who participated in the 2017 Ontario Student Health and Drug Use Survey.

The average age of respondents was 16.8 years.

Trending Stories

Cantor says the preliminary data from the 2019 health and drug survey — conducted after the legalization of cannabis in Canada — does not indicate a rise in the number of young people reporting driving after cannabis consumption.

Story continues below advertisement

The study is published in the September 2021 issue of the journal Preventive Medicine.

Click to play video: 'Study raises concerns about Canadians driving while impaired on cannabis' Study raises concerns about Canadians driving while impaired on cannabis
Study raises concerns about Canadians driving while impaired on cannabis – Dec 31, 2019
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Cannabis tagUniversity of Ottawa tagOntario Cannabis tagDriving High tagOntario weed tagOntario cannabis consumption tagOntario driving high tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers