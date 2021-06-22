Little Britain man charged with impaired driving following crash: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A man faces impaired driving charges following a crash in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Monday night.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, just before midnight, officers responded to a traffic complaint from a driver who reported seeing a vehicle drive into a ditch along Algonquin Road in the area of Little Britain, south of Lindsay.

Police say officers determined the driver in the crash was under the influence of alcohol.

Kenneth Koster, 58, of Little Britain, was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs; blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was towed from the scene and impounded for seven days.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on July 15.