‘Three Fathers Memorial Run’: Cross-country support honouring fallen Moncton RCMP officers

The widow of a Moncton Mountie killed in the line of duty says Father’s Day isn’t easy, but appreciates support from the community, near and far.

“Today’s a meaningful day that me and my children get to gather and remember their dad,” says Nadine Larche, the widow of Cons. Doug Larche. “It’s just beautiful to see the community come together once again this year to honour and remember Doug, Dave and Fabrice.”

Constables Larche, Dave Ross, and Fabrice Gevaudan were killed, and two other officers were injured, in a shooting spree in Moncton on June 4, 2014.

Codiac RCMP Cons. Christy Elliott is a board member for the Three Fathers Memorial Run but also served as Ross’s field coach.

She says things will never be the same following the tragedy.

“It still feels like yesterday, really, for a lot of us,” Elliott says. “I always think each year it’ll get easier.”

“June 4 is still June 4,” she says.

“Father’s Day, we try to lighten that and be together and know that these were special guys.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Father's Day, we try to lighten that and be together and know that these were special guys."

“Coming here and being together, seeing the community out in numbers like this still, it’s super special and great for our hearts,” Elliott says.

The run was held virtually this year, but a few dozen people attended a Royal Canadian Airforce flyover at the RCMP monument in Moncton.

Despite not being able to have a packed crowd like normal, the virtual format allowed for people from each province and territory to be part of this year’s event, Larche says.

Still, some people wanted to take part in person.

“It’s a tradition I’ve done every year since we’ve done it,” says Louise Olynyk. “I make a point, I do the original route and when I finish, I stop at the monument and then I finish my course.”

The widow of Cons. Ross says he will never be forgotten.

“Dave is never forgotten, we think about him every day, he was an amazing father and it’s hard not having him here as my kids are growing,” says Rachael Ross-LeBlanc, “and him missing out on all of the milestones.”

But she appreciates the community support in Moncton and across Canada.

“It’s a bittersweet day,” Ross-LeBlanc says. “It still hurts.”

“But coming to this event is amazing to see community come together and to support all the dads and father figures that are there for my kids and everybody.”

$18, 000 in bursaries are handed out each year to graduates who carry similar qualities as the officers.

Ross says it’s a way to give back.

“Being able to help and reward kids in the community that embody those things like bravery and dedication and being community members.”

Those bursaries will be awarded soon. Organizers will keep a virtual component of the run moving forward, ensuring people from coast to coast can continue to take part.