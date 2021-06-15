Menu

Canada

Eastern Ontario doctor’s murder case adjourned for another 2 weeks

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 15, 2021 2:29 pm
A doctor at an eastern Ontario hospital is facing a first-degree murder charge. View image in full screen
A doctor at an eastern Ontario hospital is facing a first-degree murder charge. Hawkesbury and District General Hospital/Facebook

An eastern Ontario doctor charged with first-degree murder after the death of a patient at a hospital has had his case adjourned for two weeks.

Dr. Brian Nadler is accused of killing Albert Poidinger, 89, at the Hawkesbury and District General Hospital.

Ontario Provincial Police have said they were called to the hospital on March 25.

They say Nadler was arrested after Poidinger was declared dead that day.

Police have said they are investigating Nadler in connection with several other deaths at the hospital.

Nadler’s lawyer says his client maintains his innocence.

Nadler made a brief appearance by teleconference from the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre on Tuesday.

He is set to appear in court again on June 29.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
