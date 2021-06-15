Eastern Ontario doctor’s murder case adjourned for another 2 weeks

Send this page to someone via email

An eastern Ontario doctor charged with first-degree murder after the death of a patient at a hospital has had his case adjourned for two weeks.

Dr. Brian Nadler is accused of killing Albert Poidinger, 89, at the Hawkesbury and District General Hospital.

Ontario Provincial Police have said they were called to the hospital on March 25.

They say Nadler was arrested after Poidinger was declared dead that day.

Police have said they are investigating Nadler in connection with several other deaths at the hospital.

Nadler’s lawyer says his client maintains his innocence.

Nadler made a brief appearance by teleconference from the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre on Tuesday.

He is set to appear in court again on June 29.