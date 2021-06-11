Menu

Canada

Sign war takes over city of Melville

By Jacob Carr Global News
Posted June 11, 2021 5:53 pm
Several tongue-in-cheek signs such as this one at Home Hardware, have 'sparked up' all over Melville. View image in full screen
Several tongue-in-cheek signs such as this one at Home Hardware, have 'sparked up' all over Melville. Melville Home Hardware

What started out as one ‘punny’ sign in the city of Melville, has turned into an all-out sign war.

Home Hardware was the first business to strike comedy gold near the end of May.

“We put on the sign that our toilets were stolen and the RCMP have nothing to go on,” Home Hardware manager Jeff Appel said.

“And then we followed it up the next week with ‘the toilets have been found, the culprits have been flushed out.’”

The competition has taken off, and now nearly every business in Melville is participating in some form or fashion, including Pharmasave.

“It was just something fun we thought to brighten everyone’s day and maybe talk about something other than what’s been going on this past year, so it’s worked out really well,” Pharmasave employee Jennifer Martin said.

Vahagn’s Independent Grocer View image in full screen
Vahagn’s Independent Grocer. Vahagn's Independent Grocer

 

Queen’s Plumbing, Heating and Electric View image in full screen
Queen’s Plumbing, Heating and Electric. Queen's Plumbing, Heating and Electric
Melville Pharmasave View image in full screen
Melville Pharmasave. Melville Pharmasave

 

