Peterborough woman charged after break and enter at Hunter Street West business: police

A Peterborough woman is facing charges after several incidents regarding break and enter at the same business Thursday.

Officers responded to a break and enter at a business on Hunter Street West around 10 a.m., according to the Peterborough Police Service. Upon arrival, officers were informed that another break and enter incident had occurred earlier that morning.

The investigation led to a description of the suspect in both alleged incidents. Later in the evening, two officers on foot patrol located the suspect in the area of George Street North and Sherbrooke Street.

Amanda Gibson, 35, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with break and enter a place with intent to commit an indictable offence and break and enter to commit an indictable offence.

Gibson was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court in the city on Friday.