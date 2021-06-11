Menu

Crime

OPP arrest 5, seize cannabis, guns at Ontario-Quebec border checkpoint

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted June 11, 2021 12:15 pm
Ontario Provincial Police check travellers entering Ontario from Quebec in Hawkesbury, Ont. View image in full screen
Ontario Provincial Police check travellers entering Ontario from Quebec in Hawkesbury, Ont. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Five people were arrested late last month for allegedly trying to sneak drugs and weapons over the provincial border between Quebec and Ontario, OPP say.

On the night of May 26, OPP were called to the Long Sault Bridge in Hawkesbury, Ont., to respond to a vehicle at the border checkpoint.

Police say five people inside the vehicle were carrying cannabis, a loaded nine-millimetre handgun and a loaded blank revolver.

Read more: Ontario border checkpoint stops alleged impaired driver from Montreal

OPP charged Redha Merzoug and Richer Ngoc-Nguyen, both 20 from Montreal, and Ala-Eddine Hichem Benaadi, 22, Brohim Oudha, 20, and Ryad Tazibet, 22, all from St-Leonard, Que., with the following:

Trending Stories
  • occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was prohibited or restricted firearm in the vehicle
  • possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm
  • unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm
  • possession of a firearm, obtained by crime
  • three counts of possession of a property obtained by crime
  • transport firearm or ammunition in a careless manner
  • transport firearm or restricted weapon
  • carrying a concealed weapon
  • possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Benaadi was further charged with failing to comply with a probation order and Ngoc-Nguyen was additionally charged with obstructing a peace officer.

Click to play video: 'Ontario police set up checkpoints along borders, begin turning away non-essential travelers' Ontario police set up checkpoints along borders, begin turning away non-essential travelers
Ontario police set up checkpoints along borders, begin turning away non-essential travelers – Apr 19, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP drug smuggling illegal cannabis Hawkesbury OPP Ontario-Quebec border provincial border border checkpoint

