OPP arrest 5, seize cannabis, guns at Ontario-Quebec border checkpoint

Five people were arrested late last month for allegedly trying to sneak drugs and weapons over the provincial border between Quebec and Ontario, OPP say.

On the night of May 26, OPP were called to the Long Sault Bridge in Hawkesbury, Ont., to respond to a vehicle at the border checkpoint.

Police say five people inside the vehicle were carrying cannabis, a loaded nine-millimetre handgun and a loaded blank revolver.

OPP charged Redha Merzoug and Richer Ngoc-Nguyen, both 20 from Montreal, and Ala-Eddine Hichem Benaadi, 22, Brohim Oudha, 20, and Ryad Tazibet, 22, all from St-Leonard, Que., with the following:

occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was prohibited or restricted firearm in the vehicle

possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

unauthorized possession of a firearm

knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm

possession of a firearm, obtained by crime

three counts of possession of a property obtained by crime

transport firearm or ammunition in a careless manner

transport firearm or restricted weapon

carrying a concealed weapon

possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Benaadi was further charged with failing to comply with a probation order and Ngoc-Nguyen was additionally charged with obstructing a peace officer.

