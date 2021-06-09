Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame announces inductees for Class of 2021

Send this page to someone via email

After a one-year pandemic absence, the Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame is back, and the organization has announced its 2021 inductees.

This year’s class features two individual athletes for their important contribution to sports in the Okanagan.

“We are going to start with an Olympic silver medalist in Scott Frandsen, who also won seven other gold medals over his (rowing) career,” said COSHOF manager Pat Kennedy.

“Second up, Dorothy Jantzen helped guide George Elliot Secondary School to a provincial volleyball championship, and then helped guide the University of Saskatchewan to a national collegiate championship and was the MVP.”

READ MORE: Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame 2020 inductions cancelled due to coronavirus

In the builder category, Al Horning is a name that a lot of people know.

Story continues below advertisement

“Al Horning, he helped build King Stadium and founded the Kelowna Softball Association,” said Kennedy.

“He was also the founder of the Kelowna Snowmobile Association and went on to serve his community as a politician.”

This year’s class will see two people receive the hall’s coveted Bennett Award.

“Two incredible volunteers in Rolli Cacchioni and Sharon Leveque. We lost them both this year, but what an impact they both had in volunteering in this community and helping support sports in such a great way,” said Kennedy.

2:40 Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame 2019 Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame 2019 – Nov 21, 2019

Rounding out the class is the 1993 Kelowna Spartans junior hockey team.

The Spartans, captained by Steffon Walby and coached by Jim Hammett, only lost 12 regular-season games on their way to capturing the Centennial Cup.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s an emotional thing for me because at the time it was very emotional,” Hammett said of being nominated to Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame.

2:40 Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame inductees announced Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame inductees announced – Jun 13, 2017

“I mean, it was a really special group, everything just came together at the right time,” Hammett added.

In light of the pandemic, the COSHOF will forgo an in-person induction ceremony and will instead produce an hour-long video dedicated to the ‘Class of 2021.’