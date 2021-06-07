Lethbridge summer programs staying flexible this year

Send this page to someone via email

Ready for anything. That’s the approach BGC Lethbridge is taking with summer programming around the corner.

Programs are currently set to operate at 75 per cent capacity, but executive director Jennifer Gullage-Payne says that could change before the end of summer.

“If mid-July or late-July, things open up a bit, then we’ll be able to open up new spots as well,” Gullage-Payne said. “We’re certainly excited for the fall and hoping that things return to full capacity.”

Over at Cor Van Raay YMCA, community development manager Kristina Larkin says the plan is to allow larger groups if the province hits Stage 3 of its Open for Summer plan.

“We’re registering into groups that would fit within what we expect to be the restricted sizes, with the capacity to expand or combine groups for a large group experience if that becomes safer,” Larkin said.

According to University of Lethbridge director of campus recreation Bill Halma, registration for the summer is up and down, with less interest when tougher restrictions are in place.

“Opening and closing really created a lot of frustration with our clientele, who, we’ve had to be sensitive to that and we’ve reacted to it as best as we can,” Halma said.

Despite the changing rules, Gullage-Payne says interest is higher now than it was last summer.

“It’s not the same as pre-pandemic levels for registration,” Gullage-Payne said. “We’re still quite a bit lower than that but definitely more increase than last year.”

As the calendar flips to summer, organizations will be watching public health guidelines closely.

“We’ll be ready whenever the province allows us to do different activities, whenever that is safe and in the meantime, we’ll be happy to offer camps within the restrictions,” Larkin said.

All three organizations are continuing to accept registrations for summer programs.