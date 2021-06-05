Former Quebec Minister for Indigenous Affairs Geoffrey Kelley named government negotiator with Kahnawake

Send this page to someone via email

Former Quebec Minister responsible for Indigenous Affairs Geoffrey Kelley has been named the new negotiator between the Quebec government and the Mohawk community of Kahnawake.

The current Minister responsible for Indigenous Affairs, Ian Lafrenière, made the announcement on Saturday in a press release.

“As the former minister responsible for native affairs, Kelley is more than qualified to represent Quebec at the negotiation tables. I am sure that his expertise and his approach will help improve the living conditions of the Mohawks of Kahnawake,” Lafrenière said.

Kelley will take on the role as of June 14 and will succeed Florent Gagné.

“Thanks to Gagné’s work, significant work has been made on the relationship between Quebec and Kahnawake, particularly in terms of employment. The two negotiators will take advantage of the summer period to transfer expertise and ensure continuity,” said Lafrenière.

A spokesperson for the Mohawk assembly said the Kahnawake Band Council has known Kelley for years and members of the community have a good relationship with him.

–with files from Alessia Maratta, Global News