Motorcycle driver sent to hospital in stable condition following collision with Winnipeg police cruiser

A motorcycle driver is recovering after being involved in a collision with a marked police cruiser in the north end Friday evening, according to police.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) says the incident happened at approximately 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Redwood Avenue and Powers Street.

The driver of the motorcycle was brought to hospital in stable condition, while two officers who were in the cruiser at the time were treated at hospital and released.

Winnipeg police say a motorcycle driver was taken to hospital in stable condition following a collision with a marked cruiser Friday evening.

A Global News reporter at the scene early Saturday afternoon didn’t see any debris, but some police tape still remained.

The WPS says the Independent Investigation Unit has been notified and will be responsible for looking into the incident.