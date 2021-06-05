Kingston Police looking for a male believed to be in the possession of a firearm

Kingston Police are asking residents in the Rideau Heights area to stay in place and be conscious of an ongoing attempt to identify, locate and apprehend a male who is believed to have discharged a firearm in the commission of an offence and fled the area on foot, according to a press release issued on Saturday.

Police say they were originally dispatched to the area of Montreal St and Hwy 401 Saturday morning, where an altercation is suspected to have occurred and involved the use of a pistol between parties. The male described as Caucasian, is in his 20s, wearing a white shirt and blue-coloured pants fled the area, and believed to still be in possession of a handgun.

Kingston Police have cordoned off the Rideau Heights area from Hwy 401 to the north, Montreal St to the east, John Counter Blvd to the south and Division St to the west in search of this male. Both the Canine Unit and Emergency Response Unit have been brought in. Streets where this male may have fled down include Virginia St, Compton St, and possibly others.

Police say until further information is obtained they’re assuming this male to be armed and dangerous. Community members are asked to avoid the area and any nearby residents are asked to secure their doors and windows until further updates can be provided. Police say if this male is believed to be seen please not approach him, and immediately call Kingston Police at 911 with any further descriptors, location and last known direction.

Non-emergent tips or any information that could lead to this male’s location and arrest can also be provided anonymously by calling our general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0, and ask to remain anonymous.