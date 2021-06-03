Inflatable water park featuring 50-foot unicorn won’t be coming to Lower Sackville

Send this page to someone via email

The councillor for Lower Sackville has posted to social media that a water park will not be coming to First Lake as originally planned.

Earlier in May, it was announced that local entrepreneurs would be bringing Splashifax, an inflatable water park featuring a giant, 50-foot unicorn, to the Halifax Regional Municipality this summer.

The owners had planned to bring the water park to Lower Sackville.

But that won’t happen after Splashifax has informed Coun. Paul Russell that there were some challenges with it coming to that location.

“One of the main ones related to zoning. At this point, they are considering Lake Echo as a location,” said Russell in a Twitter post issued late Wednesday.

Many residents in Lower Sackville opposed the plan of having a water park in the area, saying that they weren’t consulted on it.

A petition was also started calling for the water park to not come to First Lake, which has garnered over 500 signatures as of Thursday.

The water park was expected to open in early June, but as of now no definite location or date has been announced.

-With files from Graeme Benjamin