Canada

No winners for $70M Lotto Max jackpot; 2 $1M winning tickets sold in Ontario

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 2, 2021 3:24 pm
File: Lotto Max tickets shown in Toronto on Feb. 26, 2018. View image in full screen
File: Lotto Max tickets shown in Toronto on Feb. 26, 2018. The Canadian Press

No one won the big Lotto Max prize on Tuesday night but there were several lucky winning tickets sold in southern Ontario, according to OLG.

It says a second-prize ticket worth $1,041,375.80 was sold in Etobicoke, while a $1-million Maxmillion ticket was purchased in Simcoe County.

In addition, $100,000 encore tickets were sold in Haliburton, Burlington and Kitchener.

With no winners, the $70-million jackpot will once again be up for grabs on Friday, with OLG estimating that there will be another 29 Maxmillion prizes up for grabs worth $1 million a pop.

Store owners return $1M lottery ticket that woman tossed in trash – May 25, 2021

According to OLG.ca, the winning numbers for Tuesday’s draw were 06, 20, 21, 28, 38, 43 and 47, while the bonus number was 40.

The following are the Maxmillion winning numbers (according to OLG.ca):

01  09  33  36  39  40  43

01  27  29  31  37  38  44

03  04  11  12  31  40  49

03  06  07  08  10  18  49

03  09  12  13  19  41  49

03  09  13  18  20  29  38

03  20  26  30  32  40  50

04  10  16  21  31  35  36

06  07  24  31  43  44  49

06  09  17  27  28  37  48

06  09  18  23  34  35  38

06  13  17  21  28  29  49

07  08  18  30  36  44  46

07  25  30  40  46  47  50

08  11  13  28  35  37  47

09  11  23  42  45  46  47

09  18  25  37  40  44  47

18  21  34  36  40  43  44

19  22  23  25  34  37  40

25  36  38  41  46  49  50

