Sports

Up to 500 health care workers will be allowed to attend NHL playoffs in Winnipeg

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 1, 2021 6:16 pm
Winnipeg Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers (27) celebrates his goal with teammates during second period NHL Stanley Cup playoff action against the Edmonton Oilers, in Winnipeg on Sunday, May 23, 2021. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers (27) celebrates his goal with teammates during second period NHL Stanley Cup playoff action against the Edmonton Oilers, in Winnipeg on Sunday, May 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS / Fred Greenslade

As many as 500 fully vaccinated health-care workers will be allowed to upcoming National Hockey League playoff games in Winnipeg.

The Winnipeg Jets made the announcement on social media, marking the first time in more than a year that the Jets will play in front of a live hometown crowd.

The change will take effect in time for the first two games of the Jets’ playoff series with the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday and Friday.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says it will be a sign of a small amount of optimism that life will return to normal.

Montreal has allowed some fans to return to the stands after getting permission from the Quebec government.

Manitoba is dealing with a severe third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic that has led to strict public health orders and has seen some intensive-care patients flown to other provinces.

Economic impact of Winnipeg Jets return to Manitoba

 

© 2021 The Canadian Press
