Crime

Suspect sought in alleged sexual assault of 2 girls at Delhi swimming pond: OPP

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted June 1, 2021 4:32 pm
FILE.
FILE. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Provincial police in Norfolk County are on the lookout for a male suspect in the alleged sexual assault of two girls last week at a swimming pond in Delhi, Ont.

Investigators say they’re also looking to speak with two other adults who were there at the time.

Read more: ‘They were monsters that did this:’ Kamloops residential school survivor speaks out

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. on May 26, at the pond located along William Street and Old Mill Road. Police say the two female youths were at the pond when three adults approached the area.

“While conversing, one of the adults sexually assaulted both females while the other two adults were swimming nearby,” police said in a statement.

Police have described the suspect as a Black male, approximately 30-years-old, wearing a black hat, a white tank top, grey pants, and carrying a blue bag.

An image of the suspect as released by the OPP.
An image of the suspect as released by the OPP. Ontario Provincial Police

The two adults police are looking to speak with are described as a white man and woman, both 30 to 40-years-old.

The woman, police said, had bright red shoulder length hair wearing an orange coloured dress, while the man was heavier set with strawberry blonde receding hair, a long strawberry blond beard, wearing a white t-shirt, navy hoodie, and swim shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Read more: One dead after crash south of Woodstock, Ont. on Friday

