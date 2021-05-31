COVID-19: 16 new cases in City of Kawartha Lakes, 5 in Northumberland; HKPR active cases fall to 116

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday as active cases took a decline.

The new cases — 16 in the City of Kawartha Lakes and five in Northumberland — cover from Saturday evening to Monday morning. They follow six cases reported on Saturday (four in the Kawarthas, two in Northumberland).

However, the number of active cases dropped to 116 from 164 reported on Saturday and 183 on Friday. Of the 116 active cases, there are 97 in the Kawarthas (61 fewer since Friday), 19 in Northumberland (six fewer since Friday) and none in Haliburton County (unchanged).

There are now 1,875 resolved cases (96 more since Friday) which make up 91.3 per cent of the 2,052 cumulative cases since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

The health unit also reports 723 variant cases (up from 702 reported Friday), which include 368 in the Kawarthas, 322 in Northumberland County and 33 in Haliburton County.

Outbreaks

No new outbreaks were reported since Friday. There are three active outbreaks in the health unit’s jurisdiction:

Medi-Care Inc. in Lindsay: Declared May 28, case details unavailable.

Central East Correctional Centre: Declared May 17 with six inmate cases. According to the province, as of May 27, there were 146 active cases among inmates, up from 131 reported on May 25. Nine staff have also tested positive.

Campbellford Farm Supply Ltd.: Declared May 19. Case details have not been made available.

Since the pandemic was declared, the health unit has dealt with 68 outbreaks — 29 of them at long-term care facilities.

Other data for Monday:

Deaths: 74 — the latest death was reported in Northumberland County on May 20. Since March 2020, the health unit has reported 56 virus-related deaths in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

Hospitalized cases: 74 — Unchanged since Thursday, May 27. Eight people are currently in an area hospital (unchanged since May 27) with five in an intensive care unit (unchanged since May 22). Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported one admitted COVID-19 patient as of noon Monday (two fewer since Friday, May 28).

