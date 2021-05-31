SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: 16 new cases in City of Kawartha Lakes, 5 in Northumberland; HKPR active cases fall to 116

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 31, 2021 1:39 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario replacing retiring top doctor David Williams amid ongoing pandemic' Ontario replacing retiring top doctor David Williams amid ongoing pandemic
The COVID-19 crisis is not yet over, but in Ontario, Dr. David Williams announced his retirement, and is set to be replaced as the provinces chief public officer of health. As Mike Le Couteur reports, David Williams was planning to retire before the pandemic hit, but critics are still wondering, why now?

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday as active cases took a decline.

The new cases — 16 in the City of Kawartha Lakes and five in Northumberland — cover from Saturday evening to Monday morning. They follow six cases reported on Saturday (four in the Kawarthas, two in Northumberland).

Read more: Ontarians 80 plus start booking second COVID-19 vaccine appointments

However, the number of active cases dropped to 116 from 164 reported on Saturday and 183 on Friday. Of the 116 active cases, there are 97 in the Kawarthas (61 fewer since Friday), 19 in Northumberland (six fewer since Friday) and none in Haliburton County (unchanged).

There are now 1,875 resolved cases (96 more since Friday) which make up 91.3 per cent of the 2,052 cumulative cases since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

The health unit also reports 723 variant cases (up from 702 reported Friday), which include 368 in the Kawarthas, 322 in Northumberland County and 33 in Haliburton County.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: HKPR Health Unit to receive 9,300 Pfizer doses per week in June' COVID-19: HKPR Health Unit to receive 9,300 Pfizer doses per week in June
COVID-19: HKPR Health Unit to receive 9,300 Pfizer doses per week in June – May 19, 2021

Outbreaks

No new outbreaks were reported since Friday. There are three active outbreaks in the health unit’s jurisdiction:

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Since the pandemic was declared, the health unit has dealt with 68 outbreaks — 29 of them at long-term care facilities.

Other data for Monday:

  • Deaths: 74 — the latest death was reported in Northumberland County on May 20. Since March 2020, the health unit has reported 56 virus-related deaths in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.
  • Hospitalized cases: 74 — Unchanged since Thursday, May 27. Eight people are currently in an area hospital (unchanged since May 27) with five in an intensive care unit (unchanged since May 22). Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported one admitted COVID-19 patient as of noon Monday (two fewer since Friday, May 28).
Click to play video: 'Cobourg’s Victoria Beach partially closed, pop-up eateries coming soon' Cobourg’s Victoria Beach partially closed, pop-up eateries coming soon
Story continues below advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagCity of Kawartha Lakes tagKawartha Lakes tagNorthumberland County tagNorthumberland tagHaliburton-Kawartha-Pine Ridge District Health Unit tagHaliburton County tagHKPR tagHKPDHU tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers