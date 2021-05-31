Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 loaded handguns, $126K in fentanyl seized, 3 charged: London police

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted May 31, 2021 12:47 pm
Police say officers seized nearly $200,000 in suspected drugs as well as two loaded guns and about $50,000 in cash. View image in full screen
Police say officers seized nearly $200,000 in suspected drugs as well as two loaded guns and about $50,000 in cash. supplied by the London Police Service

London police say an investigation by its Crime Gun Task Force saw officers seize two loaded handguns and nearly $200,000 in drugs on Sunday.

Police say members of the task force, with assistance from the emergency response unit, executed search warrants at a home on Arbour Glen Crescent, a home on North Centre Road, and on three vehicles.

Read more: Pair charged after 12-gauge shotguns seized in Wonderland Road South bust: London police

According to police, officers seized a loaded Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun; a loaded Glock 9mm handgun; 422 grams of suspected fentanyl valued at $126,600; 719 grams of suspected cocaine valued at $71,900; roughly $50,000 in cash; a bulletproof vest; and digital scales.

Trending Stories

Police say a 25-year-old man and 20-year-old woman, both of London, and a 25-year-old Mississauga man are facing several drug- and weapon-related charges.

Story continues below advertisement

The Crime Gun Task Force was launched by the London Police Service in late March after an annual report on officers’ use of force revealed the number of people police dealt with who were carrying a firearm jumped to 104 in 2020, up from 39 in 2019.

— with a file from Global News’ Andrew Graham

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fentanyl tagLondon Police tagCocaine tagLondon Police Service tagCrime Gun Task Force tagLoaded Guns tagGun activity taglps crime gun task force tagarbour glen tagNorth Centre Road tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers