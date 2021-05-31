2 loaded handguns, $126K in fentanyl seized, 3 charged: London police

Send this page to someone via email

London police say an investigation by its Crime Gun Task Force saw officers seize two loaded handguns and nearly $200,000 in drugs on Sunday.

Police say members of the task force, with assistance from the emergency response unit, executed search warrants at a home on Arbour Glen Crescent, a home on North Centre Road, and on three vehicles.

According to police, officers seized a loaded Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun; a loaded Glock 9mm handgun; 422 grams of suspected fentanyl valued at $126,600; 719 grams of suspected cocaine valued at $71,900; roughly $50,000 in cash; a bulletproof vest; and digital scales.

Police say a 25-year-old man and 20-year-old woman, both of London, and a 25-year-old Mississauga man are facing several drug- and weapon-related charges.

The Crime Gun Task Force was launched by the London Police Service in late March after an annual report on officers’ use of force revealed the number of people police dealt with who were carrying a firearm jumped to 104 in 2020, up from 39 in 2019.

— with a file from Global News’ Andrew Graham