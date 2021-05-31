Peterborough lowers flags to honour 215 children found buried at former B.C. residential school

Send this page to someone via email

Flags at Peterborough city hall are at half-mast on Monday in remembrance of the 215 children discovered at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.

On Sunday afternoon, Peterborough Mayor Diane Therrien says she requested that staff lower the flags at City Hall on George Street to remember the children who were “never returned to their families.”

“There are hundreds more across the country,” she said in a Tweet. “If you are shocked, you haven’t read the reports of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.”

On Thursday k’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation confirmed the remains of 215 children were found buried at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

1) I’ve asked staff to lower the flags at City Hall in remembrance of the 215 children who were never returned to their families in BC. There are hundreds more across the country. If you are shocked, you haven’t read the reports of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. — Diane Therrien (@DianeNTherrien) May 30, 2021

The children were students at the school, which was one of the largest in Canada’s residential school system.

On Monday morning, residents had placed a number of stuffed toys, notes and children’s shoes on the steps of Peterborough City Hall with messages of condolences.

The City of Peterborough also issued a statement on Monday morning: “With heavy hearts we honour the lives and great loss of #215children Indigenous children. We grieve together as a community, with the City Hall flag at half-mast and a growing tribute of children’s shoes and toys on the steps.”

The Peterborough Police Service also stated it lowered its flags.

“We grieve with our Indigenous partners and know there is much more to do. We commit to continue the work within our service,” police stated.

North of the city, flags have also been lowered to half-staff at Curve Lake First Nation.

“This horrific part of our history cannot be silenced. It cannot be forgotten,” the First Nation stated on Facebook. “When we remember the survivors we must also remember and mourn those who did not survive. Our hearts are heavy with shared grief at this time. We must continue to ensure that the true story of residential schools is told and remembered so it can never be repeated. Please join us in sending thoughts to the families and loved ones of those tragically lost to residential schools, whose lives were changed forever.”

Stuffed animals on the steps of Peterborough City Hall on Monday, May 31, 2021. Paul Dinsdale/Global News Peterborough

