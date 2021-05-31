Basketball camp claimed it was endorsed by woman who alleged sexual harassment

Silvia said she was walking into the gym on one of her first days as a counsellor at Young Athlete Saskatchewan camp when she remembers her boss, in front of other employees, telling her, “I’m looking at your breasts…. That makes me look at your breasts when you wear (your duffel bag) like that.” Silvia was 18 and said she had already been harassed by her 56-year-old boss. She told Global News she had worked in his home office before the basketball camp started, where she said he propositioned her. She said he told her she could live in the apartment but “cleaning and dishes wouldn’t be the only thing I would get you to do to repay me.” She said he repeated the offer on several occasions and she had no doubt he meant she would have to sleep with him. The public harassment and humiliation drove her to quit, she told Global News. But years later, she noted that a review appeared on the camp’s website bearing her name. She told Global News she didn’t write it. She believes her former boss and alleged harasser, Dennis Robert Hall, did. Silvia is not her real name and Global News has agreed to protect her identity. Read more: Former employees allege sexual misconduct at Saskatchewan basketball camp for teenagers Hall is a convicted sex offender. In 1981, a judge sentenced him to concurrent 18-month jail terms for having sex with two girls between the ages of 14 and 16 and for indecently assaulting two other adolescent girls. Multiple media outlets have reported the federal government granted him a pardon in 1994. It appears Hall was involved with YAS since it was founded in 1983, shortly after his jail term expired. He was able to do this because there are no regulations in Saskatchewan that prevent anyone, even someone convicted of committing sexual offences against minors, from being involved with a private sports camp. Advertisement Silvia is among about a dozen former employees, players, parents and experts who spoke to Global News about the camp. She and other people who have directly interacted with Hall allege that he has misled the public about his past for years, claiming to have endorsements and sponsors that are not what they appear to be.

‘That is not my language’ Global News reached out to Hall on numerous occasions for this story and to YAS staff. No one responded to any interview requests. An email from a YAS account to a parent in 2020 stated Hall had not been involved with the camp in more than six years. The alleged incidents Silvia described took place in 2002 but the testimonial was only recently taken down. Silvia reported the alleged incident to the Saskatoon Police Service. Internal documents, obtained through a freedom of information request, show officers did not believe there was sufficient evidence to investigate further. She said she’s emailed Hall for years asking that it be removed, but to no avail. Her father also emailed YAS and shared the messages with Global News. He received a response from “Brian North” that denied knowing anything about the testimonial. A copy of this response from YAS was also sent to a separate “Hall Comm” email account, with “North” asking the latter if they could provide an explanation. Silvia’s father responded by accusing Hall of using fictional names and urged him to stop. “North” denied this was the case and referred to himself as Dennis Hall’s stepson, and the “Hall Comm” account wrote a message saying that Denis Hall had not heard from Silvia’s father in years. (Hall has used both “Dennis” and “Denis” as spellings for his first name.) Read more: Saskatoon police felt they lacked evidence to further probe teen’s sexual harassment report, file shows Silvia alleges that when she worked with Hall in 2002, she heard him using aliases such as “Brian Farr” to respond to people who called to ask about the criminal convictions. Global News emailed the “Brian North” account to ask whether he could confirm that he was a real person, but did not receive a response. Another former employee, who also alleges Hall sexually harassed her, told Global News someone has posted a testimonial in her own name that she never wrote. Global News has agreed not to reveal her identity either and has given her the pseudonym Noelle. She said she worked for Hall, again in his home office, at the end of the summer in 2002. She said she quit when Hall told her she could spend the night if she was tired. No charges were ever brought against Hall as a result of Noelle’s allegations. 2:16 Survivor of Maple Leaf Gardens sex abuser reacts to his death Survivor of Maple Leaf Gardens sex abuser reacts to his death – Apr 10, 2020 Within a year of quitting, she noticed a review written on the site that apparently had been written by her. “I went to look at it and it was like, that is not my language,” she said. She said she emailed Hall to ask him to take it down. The response came from a name she didn’t recognize, which she thought was odd because she had just worked for the camp. She believes the email also came from “Brian North.” Noelle said she had not kept the emails and was unable to provide Global News with copies.

$88,000 At least one of the organizations listed as a sponsor on the YAS website had no connection with the camp for at least a decade. Another entity, which presents itself as a charity, has no accreditation. Advertisement Two were removed after Global News reached out to the organizations listed as sponsors for comment. A representative of Canadian Tire JumpStart did not respond to requests for comment, but its own logo disappeared from the site after Global News emailed and called with questions. The Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Association (SIGA) was also listed as a sponsor, but told Global News it had no records of supporting the camp in the past decade. Its logo was removed from the YAS website after Global News sent it questions in July 2020. A SIGA spokesperson wrote, “SIGA has not sponsored this event in many years – we’re not sure why our logo/branding is still associated with this and have requested it be removed.” In a followup email, the spokesperson stated SIGA has not sponsored YAS in the last decade. Read more: Crime Beat podcast — Sheldon Kennedy and the scars that last a lifetime The site listed Hall*Comm Trust as a sponsor. Until April 2021, the site’s Hall*Comm Trust website link connected to a site that stated Hall*Comm Trust “is a charity that was established in 1996 to assist youths attend established summer sports schools or camps.” The website does not list a registered charity number. In an email, a representative of the Canadian Revenue Agency stated that “Hall*Comm Trust is not currently registered as a charity, nor has it been previously registered as a charity.” YAS also secured support from a francophone cultural organization that receives federal and provincial support, the Association Canadienne-Français de Regina (ACFR), which rents gym space to YAS at a discount. Kymber Zahar, the president, in a phone interview told Global News most of the group’s funding comes from Heritage Canada and facility rentals. She told Global News ACFR had been renting gym space to YAS for more than 15 years. “Over the course of those years, we have built a relationship where they have provided support to the francophone community,” she said. 1:42 Former Calgary teacher facing historical sex abuse charges found dead Former Calgary teacher facing historical sex abuse charges found dead – Feb 23, 2021 A resume Hall submitted during his trial shows he claims to be bilingual. Zahar stressed there was no official partnership. ACFR said it co-ordinates with Philippe Bossé, a teacher at École Monseigneur de Laval. A 2020 Leader-Post article names Bossé as the head coach of YAS in Regina and a school website shows Bossé teaches Grade 2. Bossé did not respond to Global News’ requests for comment. There is no evidence of wrongdoing by Bossé. Bossé’s school board, the Conseil des Écoles Fransaskoises, said it requires every staff member to uphold the highest possible standards of ethical conduct in both professional and personal activities but that “it has no knowledge or involvement in monitoring said activities outside of the workplace.” Read more: Denis Hall reverses decision, confirms candidacy for Catholic school board trustee The Community Initiatives Fund (CIF), which the government of Saskatchewan created in 1995 to support community-based programs throughout the province, is another sponsor. The CIF receives a portion of the revenue generated in casinos in Regina and Moose Jaw. The executive director, Tracey Mann, confirmed the fund donated $88,000 to YAS between 2010 and 2020. And she said the organization is fully aware of who is involved with the camp. “Denis Hall submits the application and final reports on behalf of YAS to us. And yes, we are aware of his history,” she wrote. She said the funding subsidizes registration fees to enable children to attend the camp. In a followup email, Mann said CIF supports around 100 kids attending the camp annually, though she said the fund did not support YAS in 2021. She said the board of directors ultimately approves all grants.