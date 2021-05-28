2 men booted out of Yankee Stadium after hanging ‘Trump won’ banner

Send this page to someone via email

Two men were kicked out of Yankee Stadium in New York City on Thursday after they unfurled a massive banner with “Trump won” written on it.

The unidentified pair flew their massive banner showcasing the false claim during the second game of a doubleheader between the hometown Yankees and the visiting Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday evening.

Footage from the scene shows the crowd reacting loudly to the banner, with plenty of boos and a smattering of cheers mixed in.

The banner hung down from the seating deck and appeared to be several feet wide. Fans below tried to pull it down, while many jeered at the men or flipped them the middle finger.

Whatever your politics, keep it out of Yankee Stadium, let fans enjoy a few hours of respite from the real world and enjoy some baseball! 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/tpEEgBNa1S — Robert Cox (@RobertCox) May 28, 2021

Security guards showed up and tried to confiscate the banner while fans chanted for the men to be thrown out, a second video shows.

One of the men was eventually handcuffed and both were led away and kicked out of the stadium, according to the New York Post.

“Sounded like the entire crowd was booing until security confiscated the banner, which then resulted in a loud cheer,” tweeted Max Goodman, a Sports Illustrated writer who was covering the game.

A couple fans at Yankee Stadium just unveiled a massive banner that reads “Trump Won Save America” Sounded like the entire crowd was booing until security confiscated the banner, which then resulted in a loud cheer. pic.twitter.com/m56kjgkJ9W — Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) May 28, 2021

Former U.S. president Donald Trump lost the 2020 election. He has continued to claim that it was stolen from him, even after his legal team failed to prove any systemic voter fraud in over 60 failed court battles.

Many Republicans have been reluctant to correct Trump’s falsehoods about the election, and his few critics in the party have been censured for daring to cross him. Rep. Liz Cheney, for example, lost a high-profile role in Congress after she denounced Trump’s falsehoods as a “Big Lie.”

That so-called “Big Lie” was at the heart of the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, which saw hundreds of Trump supporters try to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s election win. Five people were killed during that event.

2:00 Liz Cheney’s ousting shows Trump’s lingering influence on GOP Liz Cheney’s ousting shows Trump’s lingering influence on GOP – May 16, 2021

Trump hails from New York, but he failed to win that state in both of his presidential election runs. He has since relocated to Florida, although he still has real estate operations in Manhattan.

The former president once invited himself to throw out the first pitch at the Yankee game last year, after infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci was asked to do the same for the Washington Nationals. The Yankees reportedly did not invite Trump in the first place, and Trump ultimately backed away from his plan.

Trump continued to fixate on Fauci’s first pitch after the Nationals game, and issued several tweets mocking the 80-year-old’s baseball skills over the ensuing months.

Trump attended a World Series game in October of 2019, before the pandemic. He did not throw out the first pitch, but he did get a strong response from the crowd in Washington, D.C.

0:57 Trump greeted by boos at Game 5 of World Series Trump greeted by boos at Game 5 of World Series – Oct 27, 2019

“Lock him up!” many chanted.

Others simply booed.

