Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Rallies protesting B.C. old-growth logging expected at offices of premier, attorney general

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted May 28, 2021 12:20 pm
Click to play video: 'Anti-logging protests on Vancouver Island intensify' Anti-logging protests on Vancouver Island intensify
Kathleen Code with the Rainforest Flying Squad explains the efforts to stop logging in the Fairy Creek watershed.

Two rallies to protest old-growth logging in British Columbia are planned for Friday.

Protesters are expected at the offices of B.C. Premier John Horgan and Attorney General David Eby.

Click to play video: 'War in the Woods continues to escalate near Fairy Creek' War in the Woods continues to escalate near Fairy Creek
War in the Woods continues to escalate near Fairy Creek

More than 130 people have been arrested so far at blockades aimed at preventing old-growth logging in the Fairy Creek watershed near Port Renfrew.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: New tactics on display as B.C.’s old-growth logging dispute heats up

Activists say very little old-growth forest remains in B.C. and Fairy Creek is the last unprotected intact valley on southern Vancouver Island.

Read more: The story behind the viral photo of a massive old-growth tree on a B.C. highway

“B.C. is well known for these massive trees and these very vibrant ecosystems and we’re down to less than 400,000 hectares of them throughout the province,” said Kathleen Code of the Rainforest Flying Squad, a group that has been involved with the protests.

“Fairy Creek represents a small portion of that, but I think we’re down to the point where every last hectare counts now.”

Teal-Jones has said it plans to harvest about 20 hectares at the north ridge of the 1,200-hectare watershed out of 200 available for harvest.

— with files from Simon Little, Paul Johnson and The Canadian Press

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
John Horgan tagDavid Eby tagPort Renfrew tagFairy Creek tagBC old growth forest logging tagBC old-growth logging protests tagFairy Creek protests tagFairy Creek trees tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers