Winnipeg accepting more applications to small business support program

The City of Winnipeg is accepting more applications for its COVID-19 Economic Support Grant Program, to help small businesses and non-profits get through the pandemic-related public health restrictions that have impacted their operations.

Council approved an additional $3 million to the program Thursday.

Small businesses and non-profits can apply for a non-repayable $1,500 grant, which can be used to help cover the costs of business expenses like rent, wages, utilities, personal protective equipment, sanitizing equipment and more.

“I am very pleased to see an additional $3 million made available to support local businesses and organizations impacted by the most recent provincial health orders,” said finance chair Coun. Scott Gillingham (St. James).

“Businesses and nonprofits are doing their part in the community’s fight against COVID-19 but many of them have been financially hurt by public health orders.

“For some, the City’s COVID-19 Economic Support Grant Program can help them survive another month and increase their chances of making it through the pandemic.”

Businesses and organizations that received funding during the program’s first intake will have to reapply.

Grant applications must be submitted online, with eligibility requirements and the online submission form available at the city’s website. The application deadline is July 31.

